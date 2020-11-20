PDM will send packing 'incompetent' PTI-led government: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: The 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will soon send packing, the "incompetent" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday.

Talking to media after appearing before an Accountability Court in connection with Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) scandal, he said that the present government had destroyed every sector in the country including the economy, agriculture, and the aviation industry, in the last two years.

The country cannot afford the rule of the "incompetent" PTI government anymore; therefore, the PDM will send this "failed, selected, and rejected" government home, he said. He said that those who brought this "incompetent" government would be answerable in history that why this "destruction" had been imposed over a progressing Pakistan in 2018.

The main objective of imposing this "destruction" over Pakistan was just to "destroy" the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Iqbal said that those in power would not be able to deliver anything, even if, they remained in power for 100 years, and the next government would require 10 years to bring the country back to the previous position.

"The victimisation-based accountability is visible to the entire nation," he said, adding that the present government wanted to target the opposition through "fake cases".

Iqbal said that government and the NAB had filed the NSCCP reference against him after two and a half years.

"The government is thinking it will be able to divert the attention of the public from their "incompetence" through its "revengeful" activities against the opposition through fake cases," he said.

Iqbal said that the NSCCP reference against him would prove a joke in the history of Pakistan. The world will laugh at us that construction of a sport ground in Pakistan was considered a crime, he said, adding that in the reference there was no allegation against him that he had committed any financial embezzlement or taken any kickbacks.

He said that he had been accused that he had misused his authority for construction of the NSCCP. There is an allegation of construction of NSCCP against him but who will be answerable for those who destroyed this project, he said, adding that following the launching this case, the whole NSCCP project had been destroyed.

Ahsan said that a loss of billons of rupees had been caused by halting and destroying the venture. He said every office was crippled because of the NAB. Government servants were being threatened to exert pressure on the opposition, making bureaucracy reluctant to approve any new project, he said.

He said that the country was facing the worst possible administrative crisis because of the NAB. He has also been accused of spending federal government fund over a provincial government project. The NAB chairman being former judge of Supreme Court did not read article 164 of the constitution under which federal government can spend fund on part of the country.

The PML-N leader said that he had been accused of receiving up to Rs70 billion commissions in the Multan-Sukkur motorway project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The government said that they are making a JIT for investigation of this corruption but despite the passage of two and a half years they even did not make a "J" of this JIT.

Earlier, he along with other accused appeared before Accountability Court judge Syed Asghar Ali in connection with the NSCCP case. The court summoned all the accused on November 30th. The court directed to provide copies of reference to all the accused before the next hearing.

