NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 19, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
232,590,455 123,830,450 9,517,584,799 4,974,532,896
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 913,571,456 (901,533,180) 12,038,276
Local Individuals 7,553,392,114 (7,627,091,747) (73,699,633)
Local Corporates 3,315,670,015 (3,254,008,658) 61,661,357
===============================================================================
