KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 19, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 232,590,455 123,830,450 9,517,584,799 4,974,532,896 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 913,571,456 (901,533,180) 12,038,276 Local Individuals 7,553,392,114 (7,627,091,747) (73,699,633) Local Corporates 3,315,670,015 (3,254,008,658) 61,661,357 ===============================================================================

