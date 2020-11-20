KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Hinopak Motors Ltd. 22.10.2020 13.10.2020 20.11.2020 Prem 223.50 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 05.11.2020 27.11.2020 04.12.2020 Prem 22.00 ==================================================================================================

