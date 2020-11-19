AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Nov 19, 2020
Markets

Soybeans ease from 4-year top; corn, wheat also weaker

  • Soybeans dip after climbing to highest since June 2016.
  • Corn, wheat ease; strong demand, tight supply limit losses.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago soybean futures fell nearly 1% on Thursday, after hitting their highest level since June 2016 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and dry weather in parts of South America.

Corn and wheat also weakened, following the trend.

"Soybeans showed significant volatility yesterday in Chicago. However, the price levels reached could end up limiting the enthusiasm of buyers," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.9% to $11.65-1/2 a bushel by 1100 GMT. The market climbed to its highest since June 2016 at $11.90 a bushel on Wednesday.

Corn was down 1.2% at $4.20-3/4 a bushel, after rising to their highest level in 16 months the previous day, and wheat lost 0.5% at $5.94-1/2 a bushel.

Global grain and oilseed markets have been supported by dry weather in South America and strong demand from China. Recent rains have alleviated some of the weather stress in Brazil and Argentina, but tightening global supplies, particularly for soybeans, have left little room for a crop shortfall.

"The rally in agricultural commodities is driven by real fundamentals," said one Singapore-based trader.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday said private exporters sold 140,000 tonnes of US corn to undisclosed buyers. That followed recent large corn sales to Mexico and South Korea.

US farmers could plant a record acreage of major field crops next year if favourable prices continue and spring weather allows, a USDA official said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soymeal, traders said.

Chicago soybean

