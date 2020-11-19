AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Customs seizes betel nuts worth Rs4.6m

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has confiscated substantial quantity of betel nuts worth Rs. 4.6 million in Karachi.

According to an FIR, credible information was received by the department that a mini truck (JY-8884) with fixed box container was arriving from Indus Chowrangi, Korangi, containing smuggled betel nuts and would pass from ICI Bridge, Karachi for delivery at SITE area, Karachi.

Reacting on this information, a surveillance team was mounted near ICI Bridge, Karachi to intercept the aforesaid vehicle. The team has spotted at the bridge but the driver after seeing the customs officials, stopped the vehicle and fled away. Later, the cursory search of the fixed box container was carried out that revealed the presence of huge quantity of PP bags containing betel nut, as per information.

After thorough examination, the team has recovered 3850 kilograms betel nuts worth Rs. 4.6 million from the container.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Customs seizes betel nuts worth Rs4.6m

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

PM says there will be no business growth bottlenecks

Inclusive growth key to economic development: Hafeez

APTTA and PTA: Parleys with Afghanistan bilateral, not trilateral: Dawood

UAE suspends issuance of new visit visas

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.