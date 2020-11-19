Customs seizes betel nuts worth Rs4.6m

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has confiscated substantial quantity of betel nuts worth Rs. 4.6 million in Karachi.

According to an FIR, credible information was received by the department that a mini truck (JY-8884) with fixed box container was arriving from Indus Chowrangi, Korangi, containing smuggled betel nuts and would pass from ICI Bridge, Karachi for delivery at SITE area, Karachi.

Reacting on this information, a surveillance team was mounted near ICI Bridge, Karachi to intercept the aforesaid vehicle. The team has spotted at the bridge but the driver after seeing the customs officials, stopped the vehicle and fled away. Later, the cursory search of the fixed box container was carried out that revealed the presence of huge quantity of PP bags containing betel nut, as per information.

After thorough examination, the team has recovered 3850 kilograms betel nuts worth Rs. 4.6 million from the container.

