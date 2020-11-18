AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

S&P 500 flat as vaccine bets offset surging coronavirus cases; Boeing rises

  • Boeing surges on 737 MAX jet approval.
  • Pfizer gains on improved final vaccine trial data.
  • Lowe's slides after forecast disappoints.
  • Target, TJX rise as results beat.
  • Indexes: Dow up 0.2%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.3%.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

The S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed near-term economic pain from surging coronavirus cases against growing optimism that a working vaccine was near, while the Dow was boosted by a rise in shares of Boeing.

The planemaker advanced 3.2% after getting US approval to fly its 737 MAX jet again after a 20-month grounding following two fatal crashes.

The news also lifted shares of airlines. American Airlines gained 3.6% and Southwest Airlines added 2.1% as the carriers laid out plans to fly the aircraft again.

Pfizer Inc said it would apply for emergency US authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine within days and disclosed final results from a late-stage trial that showed it was 95% effective. The drugmaker's shares rose 3%.

The announcement comes after Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its COVID-19 vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at its highest ever on Tuesday, as the virus's global epicenter the United States entered winter.

"The current market narrative seems to encompass a tug-of-war between good news on the vaccine front, juxtaposed against increasing new cases of COVID," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

At 09:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.04 points, or 0.23%, to 29,852.39, the S&P 500 fell 1.77 points or 0.05% to 3,607.76. The Nasdaq composite lost 41.47 points, or 0.35% to 11,857.87.

Target Corp rose 2.3% after the big-box retailer blew past expectations for quarterly profit and sales, as its quick delivery services boosted online shopping.

Discount store operator TJX Companies Inc rose about 3% after topping quarterly sales estimates.

"With earnings announcements coming in better than expected from the retail space and the positive news on Boeing, it should drive interest in cyclicals," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, New York.

S&P sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as financials , industrials, materials and energy , led the gainers.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow retreated from all-time highs on Tuesday as glum US retail sales data, as well as the specter of fresh restrictions dampened demand for risky assets.

Lowe's Cos Inc tumbled 5% as the home improvement chain forecast holiday-quarter earnings largely below analysts' estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.9-to-1 ratio and by a 1.7-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 130 new highs and five new lows.

The S&P 500

S&P 500 flat as vaccine bets offset surging coronavirus cases; Boeing rises

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters