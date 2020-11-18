AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Saudi, Dubai shares gain; Abu Dhabi declines

  • Saudi shares erase losses seen in morning trade.
  • Abu Dhabi breaks 7-session winning run.
  • Financial stocks boost Qatar benchmark.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

Saudi shares reversed course to end sharply higher on Wednesday as further positive news on COVID-19 vaccine development cheered investors, while the Abu Dhabi market posted losses on a day when most major Gulf markets logged gains.

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc said final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective, adding it had the required two months of safety data and would apply for emergency US authorization within days.

Moderna Inc too came out with encouraging news earlier in the week on the effectiveness of its vaccine against the infection, boosting hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

By the time Pfizer's latest update was released, most Gulf markets including Dubai and Abu Dhabi had closed trading for the day.

Oil prices, a crucial factor for the region's economies, firmed as hopes that producer group OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in oil output offset a bigger than expected build in US crude inventories.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.6%, with lenders National Commercial Bank and Al-Rajhi Bank gaining 2% and 0.7 respectively.

Dubai's main share index added about 0.3%, with Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai Investments leading gains, putting on 0.9% and 1.7% respectively.

However, the Abu Dhabi index logged losses for the first time in eight sessions, finishing 0.2% lower.

Telecom major Etisalat was the top loser in the blue-chip index, shedding 0.7%, while major lender First Abu Dhabi Bank ended the session 0.3% down.

In Qatar, the index bounced back from the previous session's losses to gain about 0.4%.

Qatar National Bank gained 0.7% while another finance stock, Qatar Insurance Co, tacked on 2.5%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark index lost 0.7%, dragged down mainly by Commercial International Bank , which fell 0.9%.

Gulf stock markets

Saudi, Dubai shares gain; Abu Dhabi declines

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters