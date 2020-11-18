AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Nov 18, 2020
Markets

Gold slips on Pfizer boost to risk appetite

  • Pfizer to apply for emergency US authorization for vaccine.
  • Platinum market seen in deficit this year and next - WPIC.
  • Fed's Powell says "long way to go" for economy to recover.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

Gold slipped on Wednesday on more positive developments on Pfizer's race for a COVID-19 vaccine, accelerating a move into riskier assets again.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,872.71 per ounce by 1321 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,872.10.

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that it was set to apply for emergency US authorization after final results from its vaccine trial showed a 95% success rate with two months of safety data.

"The latest good news from the vaccine front that came out helps to support risk assets and this weighed on safe haven assets like gold," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

"As investors look forward to a normal future, expectations that monetary policy will be loosened further will fall," thereby reducing flows into safe-havens.

Equities rose on the latest update from Pfizer, which overshadowed concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally.

Gold shed more than 1% on Monday after Moderna became the second US drugmaker to announce late-stage successful vaccine trials.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.

But looking ahead, an expansion in the US Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme in December may weaken the dollar and prove a tailwind for bullion, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the central bank was committed to using all its tools to drive an economic recovery.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained 23% this year, benefiting from massive global stimulus.

Silver fell 0.3% to $24.39 per ounce, palladium gained 0.8% to $2,336.45.

Platinum was up 0.2% to $927.05.

The World Platinum Investment Council projected a market deficit in 2020 and 2021.

Gold price

Gold slips on Pfizer boost to risk appetite

