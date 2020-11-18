Business
Pfizer says analysis shows 3.8pc of participants experienced fatigue
- It said the updated analysis was based on 8,000 trial participants.
- Pfizer also added that there was a second adverse event with a frequency of at least 2% in the trial.
18 Nov 2020
NEW YORK: Pfizer Inc on Tuesday updated its analysis of the safety profile of its COVID-19 vaccine seen during its large, late-stage trial, saying that 3.8% of participants experienced fatigue after receiving a second dose of the shot.
It said the updated analysis was based on 8,000 trial participants. Pfizer said in a previous analysis that 3.7% of 6,000 volunteers had experienced fatigue.
Pfizer also added that there was a second adverse event with a frequency of at least 2% in the trial. The US drugmaker said 2% of participants experienced headaches after the second shot.
