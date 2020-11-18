Sindh reports over 1100 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh on Wednesday reported a huge spike in COVID-19 cases as new infections jumped oved 1100 in past 24 hours.

“The province recorded 1,127 cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours,” said the chief minister Murad Ali Shah while disclosing an alarming increase in the virus cases.

He said that they performed 11,960 tests during the period. The fatalities from the virus remained at four in a single day.

Out of total 1127 cases, 799 are reported in Karachi, said the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides Sindh, Punjab has also witnessed a surge in the virus cases, although it remains far below.

The novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and infected 597 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab on Wednesday.