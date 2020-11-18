AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

World stocks edge higher, dollar off lows on fresh Pfizer vaccine boost

  • MSCI World index up 0.1%, just off record high.
  • US stock futures up 0.3%.
  • Dollar dips to Nov. 9 lows against basket of currencies.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

LONDON: Global shares edged higher and the dollar perked up on Wednesday as further positive COVID-19 vaccine news more than offset concerns around the stubbornly high global infection rate.

The MSCI World index was up 0.1% at 1206 GMT, just shy of the previous session's record high. US stock futures, meanwhile, pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with the front-month S&P 500 contract up 0.3%.

After opening lower, European shares crawled back into the black, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.3%, tracking overnight gains in Asia, where China stimulus hopes helped MSCI's broadest regional gauge rise 0.7%.

News before the bell from pharmaceutical company Pfizer that its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency US authorisation within days helped bolster its stock 3% and give a broader lift to markets.

That helped futures reverse most of the previous day's fall, when soft retail sales and a rising US infection rate, combined with uncertainty over fresh government stimulus, had weighed on sentiment.

While the Pfizer news helped the dollar pull off its lows - it had earlier slid against a basket of currencies to its lowest since Nov. 9 - the news was not enough to drag it into positive territory.

While the release of two successful coronavirus vaccine trial data over the last week had buoyed markets, the still-high infection rate globally would likely cap gains, said Jane Shoemake, London-based fund manager at Janus Henderson.

"People can see light at the end of the tunnel now and the markets clearly responded to that, but it's not going to go up in a straight line because we've still got to get through the winter... (and) that is going to continue to temper some of the exuberance people feel."

That said, strong corporate earnings in the third quarter also continued to underpin the positive stock market sentiment, said analysts at Barclays, with firms "confident on the outlook and in control of costs", they said in a note to clients.

"This reinforces the case for a strong earnings rebound and pick-up in corporate activity in 2021, as the cyclical recovery unfolds."

Cormac Weldon, Head of US Equities at UK asset manager Artemis, said while the overall picture for investors was brighter, the recovery was likely to be uneven.

"Low inventories and the need to manufacture and distribute goods are likely to be the first drivers of the recovery, with the re-emergence of consumer demand adding a powerful second phase."

With stocks still well supported, other risk markets also took heart, with US crude futures and Brent crude futures both up just over 1.8%, bolstered by hopes OPEC will delay a planned increase in production.

Safe haven gold, meanwhile, was down 0.5% at $1,868.6 an ounce, with US gold futures also slightly lower.

In Europe's debt markets, Germany saw its benchmark 10-year government bond also strengthen slightly to trade flat on the day, after earlier falling to its lowest since Pfizer gave a positive COVID-19 vaccine update a week and a half ago.

"Yields continue to grind lower as more warning signs flash about the near-term outlook," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Euro zone spreads appear to have eyes only for QE (quantitative easing), shrugging off volatility and EU setbacks," he said, referring to news this week that Hungary and Poland have blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund by European Union governments.

Global shares

World stocks edge higher, dollar off lows on fresh Pfizer vaccine boost

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters