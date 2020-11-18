IHC dismisses petition challenging ban on indoor events

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed on Wednesday a petition against the National Command and Control Centre's (NCOC) order of imposing restrictions on holding indoor events.

A petition was filed by the Islamabad Marquees, Catering and Banquet Hall Association (IMCBA) following the NCOC's decision to ban indoor weddings from November 20. The petition argued that marquees were being banned but the government itself was holding large rallies.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the decisions made by the national body should be trusted and the court cannot raise a question on this. He contended that these events can also be held in the future, local media reported.

The high court justice also expressed his concern regarding the recent election in Gilgit-Baltistan and said what took place in the region was worrying, adding that while influential people are cared for, it is the poor who come out in public for rallies during the pandemic.

Justice Minallah noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his next rally and he should be an example for others.