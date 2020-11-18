AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Pakistan

Court hears petition challenging law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles in Sindh

BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the provincial government and DIG traffic to submit their comments on a petition challenging the law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar-led two member bench heard the petition, where applicant’s advocate stated before the court that the Sindh Government brought in a law exempting side mirrors on bikes.

He said riders wearing helmets can’t see vehicles coming from either side without side mirrors, which leads to mishaps.

A law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles was passed by the Sindh government in 1969, the petitioner told the court. “But riding a motorcycle becomes hazardous without side mirrors.”

The lawyer pleaded with the bench to order the government to repeal the law and introduce fines for motorists riding bikes without side mirrors.

After the hearing, the court issued notices to the provincial government and DIG traffic to come up with their responses to the petition by next hearing.

