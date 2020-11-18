AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Google Chrome Gets Its Largest Performance Boost in Years

  • Google has made major performance enhancements to its Google Chrome browser this year with this month's update being the largest gain the browsers performance in years.
BR Web Desk 18 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Google claims that it has made major performance enhancements to its Google Chrome browser this year with this month's update being the largest gain the browsers performance in years.

Here are the recent updates that Google has introduced in its Chrome browser to achieve better performance.

The Tab Update:

The first update will allow Chrome to prioritize your active tab over the others in the background. It is reported that this update will reduce CPU usage by up to 5 times and extend battery life by up to 1.25 hours based on Google's internal benchmarks. According to Google, this new update will not affect background features such as playing music and getting notifications on other tabs.

The company claims that even opening the Chrome browser will feel 25 percent faster. It will also be able to load pages up to 7 percent faster by using less power and RAM than before.

A New Tab Search Feature

The tech giant is also introducing a new tab search feature, which will allow Chrome users to see a list of their open tabs, regardless of the open window, and then type to search the tab they need. Google will debut this new feature in its Chromebooks first before expanding to other desktop versions of Chrome.

Chrome Actions

Google is also transforming Chrome's address bar by adding what it calls Chrome Actions. All the common actions like edit passwords or delete history will be available on the bar. Google hopes to add privacy and security actions to the desktop version of the Chrome browser to make Chrome more efficient and user-friendly.

Google will also add entertainment-focused cards to its address bar in 2021.

All these new updates will increase Chrome's speed and efficiency. These updates to Chrome have started rolling out.

google technology google chrome

Google Chrome Gets Its Largest Performance Boost in Years

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters