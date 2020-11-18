Google Chrome Gets Its Largest Performance Boost in Years

Google claims that it has made major performance enhancements to its Google Chrome browser this year with this month's update being the largest gain the browsers performance in years.

Here are the recent updates that Google has introduced in its Chrome browser to achieve better performance.

The Tab Update:

The first update will allow Chrome to prioritize your active tab over the others in the background. It is reported that this update will reduce CPU usage by up to 5 times and extend battery life by up to 1.25 hours based on Google's internal benchmarks. According to Google, this new update will not affect background features such as playing music and getting notifications on other tabs.

The company claims that even opening the Chrome browser will feel 25 percent faster. It will also be able to load pages up to 7 percent faster by using less power and RAM than before.

A New Tab Search Feature

The tech giant is also introducing a new tab search feature, which will allow Chrome users to see a list of their open tabs, regardless of the open window, and then type to search the tab they need. Google will debut this new feature in its Chromebooks first before expanding to other desktop versions of Chrome.

Chrome Actions

Google is also transforming Chrome's address bar by adding what it calls Chrome Actions. All the common actions like edit passwords or delete history will be available on the bar. Google hopes to add privacy and security actions to the desktop version of the Chrome browser to make Chrome more efficient and user-friendly.

Google will also add entertainment-focused cards to its address bar in 2021.

All these new updates will increase Chrome's speed and efficiency. These updates to Chrome have started rolling out.