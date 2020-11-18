AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Lahore administration recommends smart lockdown in more areas

  • It has submitted a request to the Punjab Health Department.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 18 Nov 2020

Following a surge of coronavirus cases in some neighborhoods, the Lahore administration has suggested a smart lockdown in those areas.

In its request to the Punjab Health Department, the administration has recommended a smart lockdown in nine neighborhoods. A smart lockdown has been suggested in Wapda Town, Valencia, Johar Town block F, Defense Phase 4 FF-Sector, Paragon City, Sector-AA, Sector-BB and Sector-CC have increased.

The administration also wants to impose a lockdown at the boys’ hostel of the University of Punjab, local media reported. In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 597 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

Last week, the Punjab Government had imposed a lockdown in New Muslim Town, Raza, Sikandar, Umar blocks of Iqbal Town, in Garden Town areas, Cavalary Ground, DHA Phase 1 (AA Block), DHA Phase 6 L Sector, A Sector, Askari 11, Anarkali, Mozang, Shadman and Gulshan-i-Ravi.

Coronavirus lockdowns Lahore

Lahore administration recommends smart lockdown in more areas

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters