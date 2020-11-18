Lahore administration recommends smart lockdown in more areas

Following a surge of coronavirus cases in some neighborhoods, the Lahore administration has suggested a smart lockdown in those areas.

In its request to the Punjab Health Department, the administration has recommended a smart lockdown in nine neighborhoods. A smart lockdown has been suggested in Wapda Town, Valencia, Johar Town block F, Defense Phase 4 FF-Sector, Paragon City, Sector-AA, Sector-BB and Sector-CC have increased.

The administration also wants to impose a lockdown at the boys’ hostel of the University of Punjab, local media reported. In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 597 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

Last week, the Punjab Government had imposed a lockdown in New Muslim Town, Raza, Sikandar, Umar blocks of Iqbal Town, in Garden Town areas, Cavalary Ground, DHA Phase 1 (AA Block), DHA Phase 6 L Sector, A Sector, Askari 11, Anarkali, Mozang, Shadman and Gulshan-i-Ravi.