Twitter launches ‘Fleets’ its own disappearing tweets feature

  • “Some of you tell us that tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes,” Twitter’s design director, Joshua Harris, and product manager, Sam Haveson, wrote in a blog post.
Ali Ahmed 18 Nov 2020

The disappearing messages feature was first shared introduced on social media platforms on SnapChat, followed by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, which also added story features to their apps.

But now the microblogging site Twitter has finally introduced ‘Fleets’ a feature pretty similar to story feature of SnapChat, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, after which Twitter users will also be able to add their favorite photo and video story.

“Some of you tell us that tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes,” Twitter’s design director, Joshua Harris, and product manager, Sam Haveson, wrote in a blog post.

“Because they disappear from view after a day, fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

The newly launched Twitter story feature 'Fleets' will appear on the top of your mobile screen in the app. Any photo or video that Twitter users share on their story will be visible to your friends for 24 hours and will expire in 24 hours.

Twitter fleets disappearing tweets

Twitter launches ‘Fleets’ its own disappearing tweets feature

