AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.48%)
BR30 21,092 Decreased By ▼ -138.45 (-0.65%)
KSE100 40,442 Decreased By ▼ -211.14 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,027 Decreased By ▼ -87.47 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Park Lane case: Zardari exempted from personal appearance

  • Zardari's counsel demanded that the case be put off as the former president is unable to come to Islamabad due to cases in Karachi
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 18 Nov 2020

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad granted exemption from personal appearance to former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference, local media reported on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the case was conducted by Accountability Judge Azam Khan.

Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naek appeared in court and demanded that the case be put off as the former president is unable to come to Islamabad due to cases in Karachi.

The court stated that the process of recording statements of prosecution witnesses should not be halted. The court adjourned the case till Thursday and directed lawyers representing the accused to ensure their presence in court.

The National Accountability Bureau alleged that former president got a loan of Rs1.5 billion released for his front company, Parthenon Private Limited with ill intention, and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

The accountability watchdog accused the former president of causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs3.77 billion through these fake bank account transactions. In its 13-page long reference, NAB alleged that the accused created benami properties through Park Lane Company using Parthenon Private Limited as the front.

Zardari park lane refrence

Park Lane case: Zardari exempted from personal appearance

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

First time in history: New Zealand all set to introduce hijab in police uniform

Hafeez, Faraz tell media persons: Govt, IMF to discuss how to move ahead

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters