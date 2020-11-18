Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An Indian plane has made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport after a passenger’s health deteriorated during a flight, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

The passenger, 30-year-old Muhammad Noushad, was pronounced dead after a team of doctors reached at the airport for medical aid.

According to the medical team, the passenger had suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last before the plane landed. The aircraft of private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh. Later, the Indian plane departed from the Karachi airport after refuelling.

