Country’s progress linked with Balochistan: Army chief

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Quetta where he interacted with participants of National Workshop Balochistan, according to the military's media wing.

The National Workshop Balochistan is aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system and elements of national power.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army chief said that progress and stability in Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan. "All stakeholders including the Army have synergized their efforts for socio-economic uplift of the people of Balochistan," he was quoted by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

Dilating upon security situation, COAS Bajwa highlighted measures like fencing of Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan and Iran, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province; Quetta Safe City Project etc. will have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan.

"Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed," the General emphasised.

He added that Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values.

