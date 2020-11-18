Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday said the country's power sector was facing governance issues and circular debt is one of the key problems. Briefing a Sub-Committee of National Assembly's Committee on Power, Additional Secretary Power Division, Musaddiq Ahmed Khan Tahirkheli, who has recently been transferred from the post of Secretary Energy Sindh to Federal Government, said that the power sector's circular debt stood at Rs 2.250 trillion.

Chief Executive Officer, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Muhammad Yaqoob stated that the position of recoveries is worse in the Disco's jurisdiction adding that the police do not cooperate to stop electricity theft.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, member sub-committee advised the CEO to organize open Katcheries in the Disco to sort out complaints of consumers on the spot.

Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, suggested that impact of theft (losses) should not be charged from those consumers who pay their bills regularly. He said, consumers borrow money to pay their electricity bills.

CEO informed the sub-committee that Disco's staff disconnects electricity for non-payment of bills, but the consumers fix hooks. However, a new system is being introduced in the Disco to eliminate the possibility of using illegal hooks.

Power Division officials apprised the sub-committee that electricity tariff in all the Discos is at par with each other, adding that in case of differential tariff, rates in Hesco could be as high as Rs 30 per unit.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA said that power theft is not possible without connivance of Disco's staff.

Additional Secretary Power Division said that provincial government is not concerned with stealing of electricity, adding that theft could not be done without the involvement of staff.

Saira Bano, MNA said that consumers are informed in advance as to how much bill will be sent to them and linemen tell electricity stealing methods to the consumers. Convener of the Sub-Committee, Lal Chand, MNA said that donkey cart owners are receiving electricity bills of Rs 100,000 per month adding that recovery should be made from those who steal electricity. However, those who pay their bills in time should not be overburdened. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah proposed that rain affected areas of Sindh should be given relief in electricity bills.

