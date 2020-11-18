AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.48%)
BR30 21,092 Decreased By ▼ -138.45 (-0.65%)
KSE100 40,442 Decreased By ▼ -211.14 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,027 Decreased By ▼ -87.47 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

Updated 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood led an official delegation to Afghanistan from 16-17 November 2020, for discussions on bilateral trade, Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and investment-related matters between the two countries. This was preceded by last month’s visit by Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani, to Pakistan where he conveyed the special invitation of the Afghan President to visit Kabul this month.

Apart from the Adviser to PM on Commerce, the delegation includes high-level officials from the Ministries of Commerce and Maritime, Federal Board of Revenue (Customs) and State Bank of Pakistan.

The Adviser met a number of dignitaries representing a cross-section of Afghan government.

The Adviser to PM called on the Afghan President and discussed wide range of issues pertaining to trade and economic integration. He also met Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and thanked him for his support. He also called on the Speaker of the Afghan Wolesi Jirga and the Governor of the Afghanistan Bank.

The 7th Meeting of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority (APTTCA) was held in Kabul after a break of more than four years.

During the official talks, extensive and fruitful deliberations were held on the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and investment relations including formalising of the informal cross-border trade.

The Adviser hoped that the visit would mark the beginning of a new era of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. This would lead to integration of the two economies and move the bilateral trade to a more formal and documented arrangement. This deepening of trade and Investment relations between the two countries would also enhance trade and Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan and beyond, to the Central Asian Countries.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

First time in history: New Zealand all set to introduce hijab in police uniform

Hafeez, Faraz tell media persons: Govt, IMF to discuss how to move ahead

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.