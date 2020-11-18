Investments in Balochistan: Series of webinars launched: BBoIT

QUETTA: Farman Zarkoon, Chief Executive Officer, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), said that a series of webinars was successfully launched to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan, including the use of technology to increase investment potential and opportunities in Balochistan. Helping to highlight internationally, he said in a statement that the next webinar would be held soon with investors from the Kingdom of Oman, the first webinar of its kind hosted by the Oman embassy will be held at this level.

He said that Pakistan has historical and cultural friendly relations with the Oman. The promotion of trade between the two countries will be beneficial and keeping in view, this event is being organized. He said that Omani investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar. Due to its proximity to Oman, Gwadar port is also of special interest to Omani investors.—PR

