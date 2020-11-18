TLP workers, office-bearers released

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Tuesday released 77 workers and office-bearers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and removed all barricades, after the TLP wrapped up their two days long sit-in against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The TLP ended its sit-in at Faizabad interchange following successful negotiations with the government. According to a copy of handwritten agreement signed between the TLP and government carrying signatures of Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and the deputy commissioner Islamabad as well as three representatives of the TLP, the government will take a decision from the parliament regarding expulsion of the French ambassador within three months.

It says that the government will not appoint its ambassador to France and release all the arrested workers of the TLP, and no cases will be made against the current protesters.

It says that Pakistan will officially boycott the French goods.

The TLP chief Maulana Khadim Rizvi, following signing of the agreement with the government announced ending of the sit-in in the wee hours of Tuesday against the publication of blasphemous caricatures.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, the orders under Section 3 of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order, 1960 issued from November 12, 2020 to November 14, 2020 in respect of the 77 persons belonging to TLP are withdrawn with immediate effect.

