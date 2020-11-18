AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Disqualification case: IHC seeks details about properties of Raja Basharat

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought the details of properties of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a petition seeking his disqualification.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition moved by Raja Basharat’s alleged wife, Simal Raja, seeking his disqualification.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat had already submitted their written responses in the petition seeking disqualification of the provincial minister.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani said he was authoring the judgment of this case but some information was missing in this matter.

He added that some more information was needed regarding the properties of the provincial law minister.

The counsel, Qaisar Imam, said that he could provide the court’s judgment in Khawaja Asif case to the bench. At this, Justice Kayani stated that he had read the court judgments of Khawaja Asif as well Nawaz Sharif case.

He further said he had heard the full case but some documents were needed.

Therefore, the court issued directions for the submission of documents of the properties of Raja Basharat, and deferred the hearing till Dec 7th for further proceedings in the matter.

Petitioner Simal Raja moved the petition in the IHC claiming that Basharat did not disclose his movable and immovable properties, and also concealed their monetary value.

The petitioner also contended in her petition that the provincial law minister also kept his expenditures of foreign tours secret with an ‘ill intent’.

Therefore, she prayed before the court to declare Basharat as disqualified as member of the provincial assembly of Punjab for concealing his assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Disqualification case: IHC seeks details about properties of Raja Basharat

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

DSJs delegated powers to check smuggling

NA body passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

PM talks of electoral reforms

Export of poultry products: Duty drawback facility allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.