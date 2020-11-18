AJK to impose complete lockdown from 21st

MUZAFFARABAD: Amidst rising coronavirus cases, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government decided on Tuesday to impose a complete lockdown across the region for a fortnight starting November 21.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as Covid-19 positivity rate has gone up to 19 per cent.

There would be a complete lockdown in all AJK districts with a ban on weddings and other gatherings. All schools and businesses will remain shut during the lockdown. Strict screening at the entry points of the region would be ensured.

Besides, the number of employees in government offices will be cut in half as only 50% of them would be allowed to come to offices while the rest would work from home.—INP