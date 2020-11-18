PRC organizes awareness session

LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab on Tuesday organized an awareness session on humanitarian initiatives and diabetes.

PRC Punjab Chairman Justice Sheikh Ahmed Farooq (R) was chief guest of the session, said a PRC spokesperson. The Members of Managing Committee, officials of PRC Punjab, PRC Medical College Principal, Medical Superintendent and large number of students attended the session. While addressing the participants, the PRC Punjab Chairman said that PRC is a leading national humanitarian organisation in the county and on regular basis PRC conducts awareness sessions in educational institutions to educate the youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020