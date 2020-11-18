AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
WWF-P, PepsiCo, PCRWR and Wasa join hands

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

LAHORE: World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-P) Pakistan, PepsiCo, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) Lahore have joined hands to focus on initiatives to replenish water resources in urban and peri-urban centres of Lahore.

These interventions include construction of Ground Water Recharge Wells, Rainwater Harvesting Systems and Floating Treatment Wetlands.

The construction of groundwater recharge wells, installation of rainwater harvesting systems, and the restoration of wetlands within the watershed, where water pond occurs, are helping conserve water and improve its quality.

It is estimated that these initiatives will help replenish 27,000 m3/annum of water by end of 2021 in Lahore–demonstrating good water stewardship practice in the region.

In Manak village – a key project site, floating treatment wetlands and rainwater harvesting systems have been implemented. Floating Treatment Wells are proving to be a low-cost wastewater treatment option and are helping enhance the water quality of the ponds in the area which otherwise infiltrate untreated wastewater into the underground aquifer.

A member of the Manak village community, Amir, who works as a caretaker at a dairy farm appreciated the installed Rain Water Harvesting System ; ‘I have greatly benefited from the Rainwater Harvesting Systems installed at one of my sites during power outages; it has also resulted in a reduction in my energy cost.’

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan said, ’Manak village is an example of our commitment to community water stewardship. Together with our partners, we are exploring adaptable and affordable methods of water replenishment and conservation for our communities.

