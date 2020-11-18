AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

EasyJet dives into historic loss on virus

AFP 18 Nov 2020

LONDON: EasyJet on Tuesday posted the first annual pre-tax loss in its 25-year history, prompting it to seek more government help as the coronavirus pandemic hammers air travel.

The British no-frills carrier suffered a pre-tax loss of £1.27 billion ($1.7 billion, 1.4 billion euros) in its reporting year to September. That contrasted with a year-earlier profit of £430 million.

Passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million as Covid-19 travel restrictions slammed demand.

Revenue slumped by a similar proportion to stand at £3.0 billion, EasyJet said in a results statement.

It added that it plans to fly no more than 20 percent of normal capacity during its current first quarter ending on December 31.

But chief executive Johan Lundgren said the company was “well positioned and expecting to bounce back strongly” after responding “robustly and decisively” to the virus fallout.

The airline is in the process of axing up to 4,500 jobs or almost one third of its staff as it seeks to navigate the crisis, mirroring painful cost-cutting across the world aviation sector.—AFP

EasyJet dives into historic loss on virus

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

DSJs delegated powers to check smuggling

NA body passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

PM talks of electoral reforms

Export of poultry products: Duty drawback facility allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.