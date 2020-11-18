PARTLY FACETIOUS: Implementing Covid-19 protocols

“The Khan has ordered no public meetings/rallies/wedding parties except out in the open.”

“Is that a consistent policy? I mean if wedding parties are allowed in the open then why not the rallies which are also out in the open and…”

“The virus is spreading like wildfire and…”

“Granted but don’t you think the Opposition is going to take this personally – I mean now that The Khan’s party has won the Gilgit Baltistan elections, after electioneering by two of its federal ministers, and after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PML-N have said they will launch a protest for the massive rigging all the way to Islamabad the ban on rallies….”

“Grapes are sour and like National Accountability Bureau’s selection of going after the corrupt is not determined by the government similarly…”

‘Don’t be facetious.”

“Anyway I was thinking something else. I reckon The Khan’s decision to stop all rallies may have little to do with the Opposition’s anger post-Gilgit Baltistan election results and more to do with the pouring cold water on the engagement ceremony of Benazir Bhutto’s second born, Bakhtawar…”

“Hey I would like to see the federal institutions entering Bilawal House to enforce the Covid19 protocol!”

“If they can enter Maryam Nawaz’s hotel room and pick up her husband....what’s so funny?”

“The Captain much retired should be happy at what happened. I mean this is only the second time in his life he has been picked up….”

“Oooh you are bad, anyway I am sure The Khan will not give any orders to disrupt Bakhtawar’s engagement ceremony, I mean considering he has gone through the same exercise three times…”

“He never got engaged except perhaps the first time, he plunged into marriage…”

“Right anyway for your information Zardari sahib as the First Spouse gathered enough experience to launch himself as the head of the party, undisputed mind you, does the Good Captain have the same capacity and…”

“May Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz live long but as to the Good Captain’s inheritance capacity let me tell you that once we are pushed into any situation some hidden resource comes into play and many of us are able to meet the challenge.”

“Indeed but there is one difference between the Sharifs and the Zardaris – the former have heirs coming out of their ears while the Zardaris and the Bhutto Zardaris have a dearth of heirs.”

“That’s certainly true.”

