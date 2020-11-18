Telecom Foundation to build smart software technology Park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Telecom Foundation (TF) will build a smart software technology park in Islamabad under its strategic master plan.

This was revealed by officials, while talking to Business Recorder after the TF Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held here on Tuesday.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui directed the TF management to start implementing the strategic master plan. Siddiqui chaired the TF BoG meeting where Managing Director Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin briefed the chair about the first ever five-year strategic master plan of the TF, and the initiatives to be taken under this plan.

Talking to Business Recorder, the secretary IT said that directives were issued to TF management to start implementing the strategic master plan. He said that under the strategic master plan, TF would carry out a complete digital transformation of its offices as well as its network of schools in 12 cities across the country. Siddiqui further said that under this plan Telecom Foundation would build new schools in the rural areas as well as urban un-served areas of the country. A smart software technology park will also be built in Islamabad, he said.

The chair was appraised that the TF would also arrange training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for professionals and unskilled labor in its institutes in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui appreciated the strategic master plan of TF, and directed its management to start working on it as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020