Covid-19: Community sanitization points to be installed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation head Javed Hussain said the idea will be implemented by installing sanitization stations at two entrance of Rash Gali - a large shopping area which welcomes at least 8000 to 10000 people on daily basis mainly women and children together.

The second wave of Covid19 is alarming in province and Hyderabad has been declared danger for the trend of positive cases which is 16 percent.

