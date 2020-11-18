Posts in BS-17 and above: Commission for recruitment out of purview of FPSC under consideration

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy decision, the government is mulling setting up a separate commission for recruitment of posts in BS-17 and above in the Federal Government in Education, Health and Police/Interior Divisions by taking them out of purview of FPSC, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken by Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) headed by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood.

The sources said, Establishment Division made a presentation on existing procedures for recruitment under the Federal Government as prescribed in Civil Servants Act, 1973 and Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion & Transfer) Rules, 1973.

It was noted that recruitment in BS-16 and above was under purview of the FPSC, whereas posts below BS-16 were meant to be recruited by Ministries/Divisions. In this regard, different appointing authorities were also intimated as per prevailing rules. It was also informed that Recruitment Policy of the Federal Government was issued in October, 2014 and amended from time to time. Recruitment against various positions in Autonomous Bodies/Semi-Autonomous Bodies/ Corporations/Companies/Authorities are made in accordance with their respective Terms and Conditions of Service (TCS) framed under their own legislation.

During the ensuing discussion, Minister for Defence, observed that FPSC was taking much time to decide appointments. Therefore, there was a need to consider an alternative in order to expedite the recruitment process. The Establishment Secretary informed that approximately 18 months’ time was being taken by FPSC from requisitioning to the final recommendation as it was overburdened.

The Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training observed that the process for appointment of heads of the Autonomous Bodies was also very cumbersome. Moreover, in many cases, the policy instructions issued by the Establishment Division and relevant law of Autonomous Bodies were at variance.

Therefore, there was a need to conduct an exercise to remove such anomalies aiming at simplification of procedural aspects.

Adviser to the PM on Establishment suggested that Ministries/Divisions should identify such anomalies, if any, with reference to appointing authorities of heads of the Autonomous Bodies. It was also discussed that where the appointing authority is the Prime Minister in case of MP-II & MP-III scales, it should be delegated to the Minister-in-Charge.

After detailed discussion, the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) noted the position presented and directed the Establishment Division to examine and submit the following recommendations to the CCIR, various aspects leading to ease of recruitment: (i) setting up a separate Commission for Recruitment of posts in BS-17 and above under the Federal Government in Education, Health and Police/Interior Divisions by taking them out of purview of FPSC, to speed up recruitment process in such Divisions which are directly related to the service delivery; (ii) doing away with requirement of NOC from the Establishment Division for fresh recruitment against vacancies (BS-1 to BS-15).

Details of surplus officers/staff may be circulated by the Establishment Division to all Ministries/Divisions on monthly basis for absorption against available vacancies; (iii) Establishment Division to prepare standard principles and guidelines for recruitment against vacancies in all grades. It should also draw up a draft of Model Recruitment and Contract Policy in the light of Punjab Government Model prepared by Regulations Wing of S&GAD, Government of Punjab; (iv) revisiting Acts/Statues of all Autonomous Bodies (ABs) with a purpose to provide full financial and administrative autonomy to their Board(s) of Governors as provided under their respective governing law. Anomalies in the recruitment and financial powers of the Board(s) of Governors of ABs viz-a-viz recruitment and financial rules of the Federal Government may be removed. The Establishment and Finance Divisions may frame Standard Model Format of Service and Financial Rules for ABs in order in order to bring uniformity and clarity in the exercise of powers by their respective Board(s) of Governors.

This Standard Model Rules/Format should be done away with requirement of consultation with the Establishment and Finance Divisions and ;(v) revisiting MP Scales Policy with a view that in case of MP-II & III appointments, approving Authority should be the Minister-in-Charge.

