KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 181,771 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,106 tonnes of import cargo and 83,665 tonnes of export cargo including 8,001 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 98,106 tonnes comprised of 39,435 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,877 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,930 tonnes of sugar; 1,226 tonnes of DAP; 14,384 tonnes of wheat; 2,220 tonnes of plam Kernel Expeller and 37,034 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 83,665 tonnes comprised of 52,700 tonnes of containerised cargo; 566 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,539 tonnes of cement and 21,860 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 8,001 containers comprising of 3,277 containers import and 4,724 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 663 of 20’s and 1,110 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 197 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,559 of 20’s and 465 of 40’s loaded containers while 51 of 20’s and 1,092 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Diyala, Argo-B, Jag Amisha and Liberty Promise carrying containers, DAP, mogas and vehicle respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. CMA CGM Racine, Ubena, MT Karachi, MT Quetta, Caribbean-1, River Globe and Han Yi carrying containers, oil tankers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely CMA CGM Racine and Stove Tide carrying containers and cement respectively expected to sail on Tuesday while another ship namely Xing Hao Hai carrying clinker is expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are three vessels viz. Edison, Charlotte Schulte and MT Shalamar carrying containers and oil tanker respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Barbra, Sorso, TS Delta and Pioneer Elite carrying containers, wheat, DAP and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 155,914 tonnes comprising 135,033 tonnes of import cargo and 20,881 tonnes of export cargo including 3,743 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 135,033 tonnes includes 43,800 tonnes of coal; 42,590 tonnes of LNG; 4,836 tonnes of chemical; 4,000 tonnes of gas oil; 14,000 tonnes of palm oil; 9,000 tonnes of soyabean; 3,610 tonnes of sugar; 2,595 tonnes of palm kernel and 10,602 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,881 tonnes includes 20,881 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,743 containers comprising of 2923 containers import and 820 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely Al Saad carrying gas oil sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while three ships namely Diva, Gas Athena and Ocean Moritz carrying coal, LPG and gas oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, sugar, soyabean, chemical, LPG, LNG, gas oil, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nine vessels viz. Tiger Summer, Zita Schulte, Golden Denise, African Bari Bird, TR Lady, ST Memphis, Chirso Pigi Lady, Southern Wolf and GL Star carrying chemical, cement, wheat, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. APL New York, Maersk Detroit, TR Lady, Tomson Gas and Southern Wolf carrying containers, wheat, LPG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There were two ships namely Maersk Detroit and X-Press Guernsey carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday while another ship namely APL New York carrying containers is due to arrive on Wednesday.

