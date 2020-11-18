AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
FTSE 100 slips from over 5-month high

Reuters 18 Nov 2020

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 slipped from more than a five-month high on Tuesday after a sharp vaccine-led rally, as a stronger pound pressured exporters and investors remained cautious about a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

After falling as much as 1.8% in afternoon trade, the blue-chip index pared some of the losses and closed 0.9% lower, dragged down by pharmaceutical, bank and mining stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, ended 0.5% lower, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his top ministers that a EU deal was far from certain but that Britain would thrive with or without a deal.

“No deal at this moment would be a bitter blow for UK businesses and consumers and it’s inconceivable that the UK leaves on these terms, let alone in the midst of a pandemic,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

In company news, Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group surged 7.9% after posting a higher first-half profit, while Imperial Brands Plc jumped 7.3% after forecasting better profits for 2021.

Home repair services provider HomeServe Plc added 2.4% after it posted a stronger first-half profit and raised its dividend.

EasyJet Plc fell 1.9% after it plunged to an annual loss of 1.27 billion pounds, while Upper Crust owner SSP Group tumbled 6.2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “equal-weight”.

UK markets have sharply rebounded this month from a 5% fall in October, aided by a slew of stimulus measures and as positive Covid-19 vaccine data spurred hopes of sooner-than expected economic recovery.—Reuters

