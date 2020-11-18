Punjab reports 597 fresh corona cases, 17 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 12,032 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours across Punjab, as many as 597 were tested positive showing infection rate of 4.96%.

With addition of 597 Covid-19 positive cases, the provincial tally of cases has reached to 111,137 while with 17 more deaths; the death toll across the Punjab has reached to 2492. With 13 more recoveries, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 97,789.

On the other hand, the government’s database for tracking the spread of Covid-19 in the country shows that 1,010 more people have recovered from the virus, taking Pakistan’s total recoveries to 324,834. The database also shows that 1,447 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.

Moreover, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir has constituted special committee to monitor immunization service delivery in teaching hospitals.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The purpose of constituting all Special Committees is to improve immunization processes and enhance coverage in Punjab. All hospitals have been directed to issue Birth Registration certificates after ensuring essential immunization. Improving service delivery in immunization will help control communicable diseases in children. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see a healthy Pakistan. Identifying weak areas and addressing them will help improve immunization coverage.”

