Nawaz being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is being treated for severe kidney pain, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, said.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said on Tuesday that the former Prime Minister due to pain could not participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting that was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif (MNS) could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for, therefore, I am representing him. Would request for prayers,” she tweeted.

According to reports reaching here, Nawaz had undergone CT scan and blood tests; he has kidney stones for which he is being treated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020