THE RUPEE: Moves both ways

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR exhibited mixed behaviour. It lost value against USD in interbank market while gaining slightly in open market. It went down against Euro and SR while remaining unchanged against AED in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 158.25 and 158.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went up by 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.05 and 158.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR fell by 50 paisas for buying and by one rupee for selling closing at 185 and 186.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 43 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41.70 and 41.90 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.05 Open Offer Rs 158.25 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.25 Offer Rate Rs 158.35 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading versus the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 157.20 and Rs 158.70 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.50 respectively.

Similarly, the rupee continued downward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 206.80 and Rs 208.50 against the Monday’s closing rate of Rs 205.80 and Rs 208.00 respectively, they added

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159(buying) and Rs159.10(selling) against last rate of Rs158.50(buying) and Rs158.60(selling).

It closed at Rs159(buying) and Rs159.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs111,700(selling) and Rs111,500(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

