18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Limited 18,500,000 22.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,000,000 22.83
Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 67.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 67.25
JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 400,000 116.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 116.02
Total Turnover 37,410,000
