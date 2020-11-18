KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Limited 18,500,000 22.83 Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Limited 18,500,000 22.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,000,000 22.83 Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 67.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 67.25 JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 400,000 116.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 116.02 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 37,410,000 ===============================================================================

