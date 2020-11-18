Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
221,230,008 106,998,842 8,180,142,200 4,247,912,943
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 679,813,810 -990,769,202 -310,955,392
Local Individuals 5,207,659,947 -5,440,491,445 -232,831,498
Local Corporates 3,312,905,497 (2,769,118,607) 543,786,890
===============================================================================
