KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 221,230,008 106,998,842 8,180,142,200 4,247,912,943 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 679,813,810 -990,769,202 -310,955,392 Local Individuals 5,207,659,947 -5,440,491,445 -232,831,498 Local Corporates 3,312,905,497 (2,769,118,607) 543,786,890 ===============================================================================

