AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By ▲ 28.78 (0.69%)
BR30 21,313 Increased By ▲ 75.25 (0.35%)
KSE100 40,731 Increased By ▲ 226.69 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,158 Increased By ▲ 151.15 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Huawei selling its Honor smartphone business to ensure ‘survival’

  • “Once the sale is complete, Huawei will not hold any shares or be involved in any business management or decision-making activities in the new Honor company,” it said.
Ali Ahmed 17 Nov 2020

Chinese technology giant Huawei has officially announced on Tuesday, that is selling Honor, its smartphone business to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd.

“Huawei's consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late. This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. has thus decided to sell all of its Honor business assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd. This sale will help Honor's channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time,” the tech company said in a statement.

“Once the sale is complete, Huawei will not hold any shares or be involved in any business management or decision-making activities in the new Honor company,” it said.

The company was of the view that the move has been made by Honor's industry chain to ensure its own survival. Over 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand first proposed this acquisition.

Since its creation in 2013, the Honor brand has focused on the youth market by offering phones in the low- to mid-end price range. During these past seven years, Honor has developed into a smartphone brand that ships over 70 million units annually.

Last month, Reuters reported that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in talks with Digital China Group Co Ltd and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion).

China huawei smartphone honor

Huawei selling its Honor smartphone business to ensure ‘survival’

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters