Turkish Cos keen to establish industrial units in Pakistan to cater construction sector

Turkish companies have expressed an intent to establish industrial units in Pakistan, in order to initiate production activities and demands of the construction sector.

A delegation of Turkish companies visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Turkish delegation comprises of Mustafa SAK, President, ADO Group, Kamil Arsalan, Chairman of the Board, Bricks Plus, and Mustafa Orhon, Area Manager, NG Kutahya Seramik Porselen Turizm were in the delegation.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman, Imarat Group of Companies also accompanied the Turkish delegation.

Briefing the Turkish delegation, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI in a statement said that the Turkish investors should bring technology and expertise and set up industrial units in Pakistan to capitalize on the emerging investment opportunities in construction and other sectors that would also help in maximizing economic growth and increasing exports of our country.

Speaking at the occasion, Mustafa SAK, President, ADO Group said that they have seen huge potential for investment in Pakistan and they wanted to set up industrial units to produce construction material and products to meet the needs of the local construction industry.

They said that their collaboration with Pakistani counterparts would be beneficial for both Pakistan and Turkey.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have worked to negotiate a preferential trading agreement, aiming to considerably increase trade and investments, especially in transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism and other industries. He was hopeful that agreement finalization would further increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.