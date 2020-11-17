AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By ▲ 27.7 (0.66%)
BR30 21,306 Increased By ▲ 69.14 (0.33%)
KSE100 40,716 Increased By ▲ 211.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,147 Increased By ▲ 139.96 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Pakistan’s October FDI witness yearly increase of over 150pc

  • Country-wise, China emerged as the top investor in Pakistan in October as it invested $228.7mn.
Ali Ahmed 17 Nov 2020

Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the month of October stood at $317.4 million, showing a Year on Year (YoY) increase of over 150 percent as compared to $126.5mn FDI recorded in October 2019.

As per the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the overall FDI during the ongoing fiscal year stands at $733.1mn, with FDI in October making up over 43pc of the share.

Country-wise, China emerged as the top investor in Pakistan in October as it invested $228.7mn, whereas, sector-wise the power sector was the top consumer of FDI as it took in $239m in the month of October.

Coming to the four-month period, the FDI from July to October 2021 stood at $733.1mn as compared to $672mn recorded in the same period last year, showing an increase of nine percent.

Meanwhile, the total foreign investment i.e. the sum of both Foreign Public Investment and Foreign Private Investment during the ongoing four-month period stood at $425mn showing a drop of over 64pc as compared to $1.12 billion recorded in the same period last fiscal year.

The drastic drop is attributed to the outflows in equities in portfolio investment of both Foreign Private Investment and Foreign Public Investment amounting to $161.2mn and $598.7mn, respectively, during the four months period.

China Pakistan SBP FDI

Pakistan’s October FDI witness yearly increase of over 150pc

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters