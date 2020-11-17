Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive without parachutes in joint drills

Pakistani and Russian paratroopers took part in a drill in which they did not use parachutes but instead practiced a fast-rope technique from helicopters that hovered high above the ground.

As part of the joint counter-terrorism exercise DRUZHBA - V, the paratroopers practiced the tactic of parachute-free landing from domestically-made helicopters. Mi-17 helicopters the export version of Russia’s Mi-8s operational with the Pakistani Army aviation were involved in the exercise.

The helicopters hovered at an altitude of 20 meters in the air while the commandos descended using a special rope.

The opening ceremony of a two-week Druzhba V was held on November 8 at Tarbela. The ceremony was attended by the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich as well as senior officials from both armies.

The Russian team arrived in Pakistan on November 5. This will be the fifth joint military drill between Pakistan and Russia under the bilateral training cooperation agreement which will continue for two weeks. In October 2016, troops from both countries held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan.