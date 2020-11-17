Cabinet to discuss economy today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Nov 17) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss the country's political situation including post-GB elections scenario, economy and other issues. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as single largest party in GB elections

and intends to form the government with the help of independent members. However, the main opposition parties - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and JUI-F have rejected election results and termed the elections as rigged.

The cabinet will discuss the possible ramifications of the opposition's rigging allegations with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advisor to CM Punjab, hinting that PML (N) is planning to block Korakaram Highway to disrupt CPEC; and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announcing a protest.

The cabinet will be briefed about the country's economic situation including supply and prices of sugar, flour and other essential items.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, will update the Cabinet on Covi-19 situation and proposed ban on political gathering across the country.

The cabinet will approve appointment of Rina Saeed Khan, outreach and visibility expert as Chairman of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB). The cabinet will recommended a suitable person for the position of chairperson and members of National Commission for Human Rights.

The cabinet will also approve the members of Press Council of Pakistan which are as follows: nomination by Pakistan Bar Council IPBC) I. Abid Saqi, Vice President, PBC Ex-officio. Nomination by All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) II. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Chief Editor, Daily Pakistan Lahore. III. Mehtab, Chief Editor, Daily Ausaf, Islamabad. IV. Kazi Asad Abid, Chief Editor, Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad. V. Syed Haroon Shah, Editor, Wahdat, Peshawar. Nomination by Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) VI. Zia Shahid, Daily Khabrain, Lahore. VII. Ayaz Khan, Daily Express, Lahore. VIII Kazim Khan, Daily Times Lahore. IX Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Daily Pak, Karachi.

Nomination by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. X. Faqir Muhammad Bachal Leghari, Afzal Butt. XI Aamir Latif (Dastoor Nawa-e-Waqat Group). XII. Syed Iqbal Jeffery, (Rana Azeem Group) and XIII. Moin Azar (Workers Group).

Nomination by National Assembly. VIX. Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar (MNA). XV. Maryam Aurangzeb (MNA).

Nomination by Higher Education Commission XVI. Ayesha Ikram. Nomination by National Commission on the Status of Woman. XVII. Maria Iqbal Tarana. Nomination of Mass Media Educationist XVIII. Dr. Shah Jehan Syed.

The members of the council shall not be entitled to any salary and shall function in an honorary capacity, except out of pocket expenses as may be prescribed as per Section 6(2) of ordinance.

The cabinet will also approve BoD of Pakistan Television Corporation. The Board will be headed by Shahzada Naeem Bukhari.

The cabinet will grant special powers to 19 District and Sessions judges for prevention of smuggling.

The cabinet will also approve procedures for selection of CEOs of SOEs. The summary will be submitted by Establishment Division seeking approval from the Cabinet through circulation in terms of rule 17(l)(b) of Rules of Business, 1973 among twenty eight Federal Ministers for recording opinion and subsequent return to the Cabinet Division. Eighteen Members of the Cabinet endorsed the proposal of the Cabinet Division, replies from eight members were not received within stipulated time, whereas two Ministers, ie, the Minister for Human Rights and the Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives made observations. The summary was subsequently submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. Keeping the observations of the Members in view, the Prime Minister has desired that the case may be placed before the Cabinet, in terms of rule 19(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The cabinet will ratify the ECC decisions of October 28 and November 4, 2020 and the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms of October 29, 2020.

