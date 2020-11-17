Country achieves nearly $200 million business in a year despite Covid-19: PRGMEA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday said that the country has achieved to secure more than $200 million business in one year's span since 35th IAF Fashion Convention held last year in Nov in Lahore by the PRGMEA, which is expected to grow further manifold.

In a joint statement issued by PRGMEA Central Chairman Sohail A Sheikh and Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar on first anniversary of global summit held last year.

Sohail A Sheikh said that this activity was arranged to keep Pakistan's contact live with over 250 foreign delegates of the International Apparel Federation (IAF), providing them platform to interact with local garment entrepreneurs and place maximum orders in this difficult time of post-pandemic economic crunch.

"PRGMEA-IAF interaction in the wake of 35th IAF mega global summit we have generated over $200 million business so far despite worldwide lockdown amidst corona pandemic while further trade negotiation are also underway between the international buyers and the apparel sector of Pakistan," PRGMEA Central Chairman observed.

