AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By ▲ 29.61 (0.71%)
BR30 21,318 Increased By ▲ 80.65 (0.38%)
KSE100 40,748 Increased By ▲ 243.34 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,164 Increased By ▲ 156.82 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Country achieves nearly $200 million business in a year despite Covid-19: PRGMEA

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday said that the country has achieved to secure more than $200 million business in one year's span since 35th IAF Fashion Convention held last year in Nov in Lahore by the PRGMEA, which is expected to grow further manifold.

In a joint statement issued by PRGMEA Central Chairman Sohail A Sheikh and Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar on first anniversary of global summit held last year.

Sohail A Sheikh said that this activity was arranged to keep Pakistan's contact live with over 250 foreign delegates of the International Apparel Federation (IAF), providing them platform to interact with local garment entrepreneurs and place maximum orders in this difficult time of post-pandemic economic crunch.

"PRGMEA-IAF interaction in the wake of 35th IAF mega global summit we have generated over $200 million business so far despite worldwide lockdown amidst corona pandemic while further trade negotiation are also underway between the international buyers and the apparel sector of Pakistan," PRGMEA Central Chairman observed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Country achieves nearly $200 million business in a year despite Covid-19: PRGMEA

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.