TLP ends sit-in after successful talks with government

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Monday reached an agreement with the government to peacefully end the protest staged by the TLP calling on the government to expel the French ambassador and boycott French products over publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Religious Ministry spokesman talking to Business Recorder here said that the talks were successful and the TLP had agreed to call off the protest, adding that the TLP leader, Khadim Hussien Rizvi would announce the end of the protest.

He said that following the talks between TLP leaders and the government delegation, the TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussien was all set to call off the protest.

Imran Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the religious affairs ministry, told Business Recorder that Interior Minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah (retired), Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Qadri and Advisor to PM Khan Shahzad Akbar held talks with the TLP leaders and convinced them to end the sit-in.

However, when contacted, Raja Danish official spokesman of the TLP did not respond to calls.

According to sources, the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, earlier in the day had summoned Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and other relevant ministers to hold talks with the TLP protestors.

Leading political parties including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders along with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had also advised the government to end the sit-in by negotiating with the protestors.

Meanwhile, earlier clashes between activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and police continued throughout on Monday as the protesters continued sit-in at Faizabad interchange and stick to their demands of expulsion of ambassador of France from Pakistan as well as cutting diplomatic ties with French government.

The TLP workers reached Faizabad Interchange last night, where they had also staged a sit-in in 2017, after marching from Liaquat Bagh to stage a protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France led by different office bearers of the TLP.

Police used tear gas shells and rubbers bullets last night as well as on Monday to disperse the protesters, in response the TLP activists pelted stones on police.

A number of police personnel and TLP workers were injured during the clashes.

The administration deployed prison vans, armoured personnel carrier (APCs) and ambulances at the site. Helicopters and drone cameras were being used by the authorities for aerial surveillance. The TLP chief, Maulana Khadim Rizvi, had arrived at the protest venue on Monday evening without any hindrance from the law enforcement agencies, and he stressed the participants of the sit-in to stand firm on their demands.

He had urged the government to fulfill their demands on an immediate basis and release all arrested workers.

