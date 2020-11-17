AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Financial details of PPP leadership incomplete, claims NAB

Muhammad Ali 17 Nov 2020

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has confirmed that the financial details of top leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) provided by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are incomplete and uncertified, it was learnt here on Monday.

In a letter sent to the focal person NAB, FBR, Islamabad, the Bureau informed the board that incomplete information has been received as of yet and asked to provide 'certified true copies' of income tax returns and wealth statements filed by Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur and M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd at earliest. Needless to mention, the PPP top leadership is facing multiple corruption cases that had originated from a mega-money laundering scandal, which came into limelight in 2018. The former president, his sister Faryal and several of their business associates are being investigated as part of a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions.

