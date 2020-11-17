AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Review petitions deferred by SC

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred review petitions in relation to a Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the petitioner's counsel sought adjournment.

A six-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review petitions against the apex court's judgment.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman represented the federation. Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, also appeared before the bench, and informed it that she had filed an application for constitution of 10-member larger bench.

Sarina Isa has objected to the exclusion of three judges, who wrote dissenting notes, from a bench hearing the review petitions.

In her Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA), she had urged the apex court not to exclude Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Yahya Afridi from the bench.

Justice Faisal Arab had retired on November 5.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, adjourned the hearing of the Ahad Cheema bail case. Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar told the bench that due to protest rally at Faizabad Interchange the accused's counsel could not reach the court.

The bench, therefore, deferred the case until Nov 24th.

