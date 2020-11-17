Road named after Sister Berchman to acknowledge her services

KARACHI: A ceremony was held on Monday to name a road in Khayaban-e-Saadi in Clifton after Sister Berchman who served the education sector in the country.

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani graced the occasion with his presence.

The administrator said that everyone who played his part for the country's uplift is our pride, and KMC would continue taking measures to applaud such personalities.

It may be noted here that the KMC gave approval for naming the road after Sister Berchman on October 21 this year. According to a resolution, the decision was taken to acknowledge services of Sister Berchman. KMC is competent to name roads after prominent personalities under sections 85 and 86 of Sindh Local Government Act 2010.

Speaking on services of Sister Berchman, the Administrator said that she was born in 1929 in Iceland and joined Convent of Jesus Marry School in 1951 before coming to Pakistan in 1953 at the age of 24.

"She served as educationalist in Karachi, Lahore and Marree till the age of 60. Thousands of students got education from Sister Berchman and she was awarded Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam by the government in 2012," Shallwani said.

He added that Sister Berchman was also recognised at international level which is indeed pride for us. He said that the purpose of naming the road after Sister Berchman is to pay her rich tribute and aware the coming generation about her great services.

