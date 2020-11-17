Latif elected ICAP vice president

KARACHI: The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) elected new office-bearers for the year 2020-21 in its 334th meeting here. The Council unanimously elected M Ali Latif as ICAP Vice President.

Muhammad Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the ICAP. He is a practicing chartered accountant working as Tax Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co, Chartered Accountants".

