Latif elected ICAP vice president

AVN
64.00
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP
9.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC
133.30
Increased By
▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL
9.60
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC
107.21
Increased By
▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT
67.15
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL
43.41
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL
21.45
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL
14.70
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL
14.67
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL
131.48
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC
80.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL
6.92
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL
23.80
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO
28.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL
3.77
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM
12.19
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF
40.42
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC
96.55
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL
33.45
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL
12.47
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC
89.66
Increased By
▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER
9.95
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL
87.80
Increased By
▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO
197.10
Increased By
▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP
47.64
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL
14.00
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG
53.55
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY
22.88
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL
1.03
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
